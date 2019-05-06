San Jose police on Monday are expected to release more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred after an officer was dragged. Ali Wolf reports.

San Jose police on Monday are expected to release more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred after an officer was hit by the suspect's vehicle and dragged several feet.

The suspect was shot and killed by police in East San Jose Saturday afternoon, according to police. The injured officer is expected to recover.

San Jose Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia is slated to address the incident at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were trying to locate a stolen car when the suspect jumped through its sunroof and started behaving erratically, police said. The incident occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Kollmar Drive and Story Road, according to SJPD spokesperson Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Suspect Shot and Killed by Police After Dragging Officer by Car

Three officers blocked the vehicle and commanded the suspect to comply. The suspect refused and rammed his vehicle into a patrol car, according to police.

The suspect then drove the vehicle at officers when one officer was struck and dragged with the vehicle and "pinned between the stolen vehicle and a parked vehicle," police said.

The suspect was a known gang member, sources familiar with the investigation told NBC Bay Area.

All three officers fired at the suspect, hitting him at least once, police said. The unidentified adult male suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The involved officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, SJPD said. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting this year in San Jose. In February, an officer fatally shot a suspect who hijacked a UPS truck.

Police Shot and Killed Suspect Who Injured an SJPD Officer