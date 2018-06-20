San Jose Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint Thursday Night

San Jose police will be conducting a DUI-driver's license checkpoint Thursday night at an undisclosed location, the department said in a release this week.

The checkpoint is scheduled between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

SJPD said the checkpoint is part of its effort in conjunction with the Office of Traffic Safety to educate all drivers that "DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze." Prescription drugs and marijuana also can impair one's ability to drive and can result in a DUI, police said.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, police said, and locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

At the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, police said. Specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.

Police encouraged drivers to download the Designated Driver VIP, or DDVIP, free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more, police said.

Those caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, police said.