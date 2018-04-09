BART Test Trains Spark Noise Complaints in San Jose

Test trains rolling through to Bay Area Rapid Transit's Berryessa Station in San Jose are creating headaches for residents who live near the tracks. Damian Trujillo reports.

Test trains rolling through to Bay Area Rapid Transit's Berryessa Station in San Jose are creating headaches for residents who live near the tracks.

The test trains have been running in the South Bay for a few months. But some trains have been rolling in the middle of the night and leaving many homeowners frustrated.

"When I first heard it at 2 a.m., I was shocked because I didn't realize they were testing that early," said Victoria Aguilar with the Brooktree Square Homeowners Association. "And now it's just continuous throughout the night."

BART is operating test runs on the tracks near the Berryessa community. Once the South Bay extension is complete, BART trains will carry 50,000 riders to Silicon Valley.

"Given all the shared resources with BART, and some other work along the system, some of this testing has to be done during the evening and early morning hours," Valley Transportation Authority spokesperson Holly Perez said.

The homeowners association said it will be at the next VTA board meeting to express concerns.