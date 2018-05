An employee with the Oak Grove School District in San Jose reported to police an emailed threat of a bomb on a school bus Tuesday morning. The threat was unsubstantiated, police said. (May 8, 2018)

San Jose police received notice Tuesday of a bomb threat targeting schools, but the threat was nonspecific and unsubstantiated, police said.

An Oak Grove School District employee contacted an officer at 8:10 a.m. and informed them about a threatening email regarding a bomb on school buses.

Police did not find a bomb but said they take all threats seriously and are monitoring the situation.

There was no further information about the threat or whether schools were placed on lockdown.