San Jose State Officer Hurt, 3 Suspects Taken Into Custody After Fight - NBC Bay Area
San Jose State Officer Hurt, 3 Suspects Taken Into Custody After Fight

By Bob Redell

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A San Jose State University police sergeant was injured and three suspects were taken into custody after the four men became entangled in a fight early Tuesday, police said.

    The physical altercation occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the area of S. 3rd Street and Paseo De San Antonio, which is located one block away from the South Bay campus, according to police.

    The officer, who was riding on a bicycle, was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

    One of the suspects was tased by additional officers that rushed to the scene, according to police. A second suspect was taken into custody with the use of a baton. The third suspect was detained without incident.

    It is not clear what led up to the altercation.

    Further information was not available. 

    Published 2 hours ago
