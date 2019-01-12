Once known as the Scheller House, the Associated Students House build by artist Theodore Lenzen in 1904 is going to a new location on campus this weekend in order to preserve its heritage and make way for an eight-story, $181 million science complex. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A historic building build by an artist in 1904 at the San Jose State University was moved to another location on campus Saturday to make room for a new eight-story science complex.

Once known as the Scheller House, the 400,000-pound Associated Students House build by San Jose artist Theodore Lenzen was lifted out of its foundations onto wheels and dragged by a semi-trailer truck.

The 6,500-square-foot building was located near the SJSU gate at 4th and San Carlos streets and it was moved to the parking lot 4 near the corner of E. San Antonio and S. 10th streets in order to preserve its heritage, according to the university.

The move forced closures at 4th Street between San Fernando and San Carlos streets, and San Fernando Street between 4th and 9th streets.

A $181 million science complex, approved last year in September by California State University trustees, will take over the vacated location and construction for the Interdisciplinary Science Building will begin. It's expected to be completed in 2021.

The university current science building is aging, having been built in 1957.

The new eight-story building will house chemistry and biology labs and will feature a mentoring hub on each floor.

“San Jose State University’s new Interdisciplinary Science Building will provide essential teaching, research and collaboration space for our STEM student, extending learning beyond the classroom,” Dean Michael Kaufman said in a statement.