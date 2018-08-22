San Jose State University Student Kidnapped, Robbed: Police

Police are investigating a kidnapping and robbery reported Wednesday in San Jose.

The victim, a San Jose State University student, was not injured. Police said the student was kidnapped from a 7-11 store at 6th and San Salvador streets and was forced to withdraw money from several locations.

The student was later released and contacted police.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a man in his 20s, yellow hair, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. He was also armed with a black handgun, police said.

SJSU police are working with the San Jose Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact police at 408-924-2222.