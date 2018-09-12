The new Interdisciplinary Science Building will be located in the southwest quadrant of campus, near Duncan Hall. (September 12, 2018)

A $181 million project to build a new science building at San Jose State University was approved Wednesday by California State University trustees.

Construction for the Interdisciplinary Science Building will begin next year and is expected to be completed in 2021.

The eight-story building will house chemistry and biology labs and will feature a mentoring hub on each floor.

“San Jose State University’s new Interdisciplinary Science Building will provide essential teaching, research and collaboration space for our STEM student, extending learning beyond the classroom,” Dean Michael Kaufman said in a statement.

The Interdisciplinary Science Building will be located in the southwest part of campus, near Duncan Hall.

The university current science building is aging, having been built in 1957.