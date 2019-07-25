San Jose Submerged: Website Chronicles Coyote Creek Flooding in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Submerged: Website Chronicles Coyote Creek Flooding in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    A new website is accusing government agencies of failing to protect some San Jose residents from disastrous flooding.

    The site called San Jose Submerged was created to support victims of the Coyote Creek flood more than two years ago. It now provides details about lawsuits filed against the city and water district, and also recaps what it sees as failures to prevent disasters.

    The website features an encrypted email portal for whistle blowers and stories from victims.

    In 2017, the Coyote Creek flood damaged hundreds of San Jose homes, cars and personal items. Victims say the damage could have been prevented if the city and water district had taken appropriate action and followed flood prevention recommendations.

