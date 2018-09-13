San Jose Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

Former teacher Jonathan Sammartinoe was arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda is in La Jolla with more. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018)

A teacher at a San Jose school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at a school where he used to teach in San Diego, police confirmed.

Jonathan Sammartino was arrested near San Jose on three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to a statement released by The Harker School.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Brent Williams said Sammartino is charged with one count of statutory rape and two counts involving sex acts with a minor. SDPD confirmed the charges were filed locally.

Sammartino was arrested Tuesday based on "allegations of a sexual assault of a student under 18 years of age at his former school in San Diego," a statement from The Harker School said.

Sammartino is on administrative leave during the investigation, the school said.

The Harker School said the charges weren't filed until last week, weeks after it completed a background check on Sammartino

Sammartino taught upper-level social science courses in San Diego's La Jolla Country Day School (LJCDS) from 2012 to 2016. He also lectured at University of Califora San Diego, according to his staff bio on The Harker School's website.

LJCDS said it was notified of the incident Wednesday through the school's background check system and the incident was later confirmed by police.

Police have not confirmed if Sammartino’s alleged victim or victims are current or former students of LJCDS and it is unknown exactly when and where the alleged crimes were reported.

San Diego police is investigating the case.