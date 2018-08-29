San Jose Teacher Arrested in Strong Arm Robbery: Police

A San Jose teacher was arrested Wednesday in connection with a road rage incident that turned violent in February, and he had a loaded handgun in his possession at school, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Charles So, 35, of San Jose was taken into custody at Chaboya Middle School, 3276 Cortona Drive, on suspicion of strong-arm robbery and battery in connection to an incident on Feb. 21 when officers responded to a call for help from a man who had been beaten and robbed of his cellphone at 88 S. Fourth St., police said. Investigators later identified So as the suspect.

So had a loaded handgun in his satchel when he was arrested in his classroom Wednesday, police said.

So was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and possession of a firearm at a school, both felonies, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Sgt. Ray Vaughn of the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).