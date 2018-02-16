San Jose Teacher Arrested on Child Porn, Molestation Charges - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Teacher Arrested on Child Porn, Molestation Charges

By Stephen Ellison

Published at 7:12 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Canada    		45413
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Jose Teacher Arrested on Child Porn, Molestation Charges

    A San Jose middle school PE teacher and coach was arrested Wednesday on suspicion child porn, according to the San Jose Police Department. Anoushah Rasta reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

    A San Jose middle school PE teacher and coach was arrested Wednesday on suspicion child porn, according to the San Jose Police Department.

    Clifford Pappadakis, who works at Willow Glen Middle School, faces one count of felony child porn and seven counts of annoying and molesting a child after he was seen taking photographs of female students, police said.

    Parents reported his actions to school officials in September, prompting an internal investigation by the San Jose Unified School District as well as a police response, police said. At that time, Pappadakis was placed on administrative leave.

    Upon further investigation, San Jose detectives found numerous inappropriate images in Pappadakis’ possession, police said.

    He was taken into custody after self-surrendering at the San Jose Police Department.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Spears or Detective Mike O’Grady of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1397. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408- 947-STOP (7867).

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices