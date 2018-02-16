San Jose Teacher Arrested on Child Porn, Molestation Charges

A San Jose middle school PE teacher and coach was arrested Wednesday on suspicion child porn, according to the San Jose Police Department. Anoushah Rasta reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

A San Jose middle school PE teacher and coach was arrested Wednesday on suspicion child porn, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Clifford Pappadakis, who works at Willow Glen Middle School, faces one count of felony child porn and seven counts of annoying and molesting a child after he was seen taking photographs of female students, police said.

Parents reported his actions to school officials in September, prompting an internal investigation by the San Jose Unified School District as well as a police response, police said. At that time, Pappadakis was placed on administrative leave.

Upon further investigation, San Jose detectives found numerous inappropriate images in Pappadakis’ possession, police said.

He was taken into custody after self-surrendering at the San Jose Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Spears or Detective Mike O’Grady of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1397. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408- 947-STOP (7867).