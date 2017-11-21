A San Jose Unified School District teacher accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at a summer camp was arrested Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Chad Zitzner, a 45-year-old resident of San Jose, taught a class called Math Enrichment for a private summer math camp session in Saratoga, according to deputies.

After the camp's conclusion, the victim told her mother that Zitzner had allegedly touched her in an inappropriate fashion on multiple occasions at camp.

After presenting their case to prosecutors, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Zitzner and took him into custody around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

District officials confirmed that Zitzner is an employee and said they're working closely with the sheriff's office, adding that Zitzner has been on leave during the investigation and has not been around students.

Anyone with additional information about Zitzner or the sex crime investigation is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500.