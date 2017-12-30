After years in Japantown, the owners of San Jose Tofu Company have chosen to close down. (Published Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017)

After seven decades in business in the heart of Japantown, San Jose Tofu Company closed its doors for good on Saturday.

When customers learned that the highly raved tofu shop would be closing because the owners were looking to retire, many lined up down the block not only to make their final purchase but to also write messages of thanks.

“It’s part of Japantown, right from the start, and they were actually Japanese nationals that came here and brought these talents,” said customer Carol Rast. “It’s fed generations, gone to restaurants; it’s really an important part of our fabric.”

The family who ran the business and sold handmade soybean cakes for 71 years says it’s been an amazing run, but it’s time they took a break.