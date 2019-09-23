San Jose Unified Moves Closer to Teacher Housing Plan - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Unified Moves Closer to Teacher Housing Plan

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    The San Jose Unified School District on Monday moved one step closer to a plan it hopes will lead to more teacher housing.

    School board trustees approved a $600,000 predevelopment analysis of four different possible teacher housing sites. Those in favor said it's well worth the money.

    "The need is great," board Vice President Teresa Castellanos said. "We're at the point where if you compare us to other school districts or principals, there could be a $40,000 difference."

    Board President Kimberly Meek was the lone dissenting vote. She said the district doesn't have enough funding support from the city, county or state.

