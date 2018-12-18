San Jose Leaders to Vote on New Electric Scooter Regulations - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Leaders to Vote on New Electric Scooter Regulations

By Kris Sanchez

Published 3 hours ago

    The San Jose City Council on Tuesday is slated to vote on reigning in electric scooters in the name of safety. Kris Sanchez reports.

    The San Jose City Council on Tuesday is slated to vote on reigning in electric scooters in the name of safety.

    City leaders want to harness the positive impacts that the scooters provide to the community and end some of the troublesome behavior — speedy riders or those who ride the scooters on sidewalks — by tapping into existing technology like geofencing.

    The council will vote to require electric scooter companies to have a permit with the city. The city also wants to limit electric scooter use on sidewalks, utilizing education, enforcement and technology to do so.

    If those efforts don't work, the city wants the power to cite and fine violators.

