San Jose Voters Put Out Welcome Mat for Google

NBC Bay Area San Jose and Google are working together to transform 250 acres near the city's Diridon station into a new retail and office space development.

Google’s plan to bring 20,000 jobs to downtown San Jose just got a stamp of approval: From San Jose voters.

According to a poll released by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group and Bay Area News Group, 79 percent of respondents support Google’s plan. 16 percent say they oppose the plan.

It appears to be a ringing support of new jobs (especially high-paying tech jobs) in the area, but a closer look at the poll shows that voters want housing along with the jobs. 79 percent answer yes when the question reads “Do you support the type of development that combines jobs, housing, and mass transit in an urban setting?”

That’s a big number. We don’t yet know if Google’s plan includes housing or mass transit (the plan would put buildings near San Jose’s Diridon Train station). Voters seem hopeful that the whole package is coming their way; so far Google tells us the plan is going to take years to come to fruition.

Scott tracks tech and business on Twitter: @scottbudman