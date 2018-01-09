San Jose Water Petitions For Another Rate Hike

The San Jose Water Co. has filed a request with state regulators for yet another rate hike. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

The San Jose Water Co. has filed a request with state regulators for yet another rate hike.

In a petition filed last week with the California Public Utilities Commission, the company said it needs to cover $400 million in upgrades, including aging water mains, storage tanks and pump stations.

If approved, the increase would add about $13 a month to customers' water bills over the next few years.

The company’s request comes on the heels of a 4 percent bump that went into effect at the start of this year.