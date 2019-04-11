San Jose to Hang Rainbow Flags at SJC's Chick-fil-A

San Jose approved the addition of a Chick-fil-A at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport last year but now the city wants to send a message of support to LGBTQ people as the opening date for the fast-food restaurant nears.

The San Jose City Council voted 11-0 on Tuesday to hang rainbow flags in support of LGBTQ people and pink, blue and white flags for transgender rights at or near a Chick-fil-A due to open in May at San Jose International Airport, NBC News reports.

Rosemary Barnes, a spokeswoman for the airport, said it will decide where to place the flags.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News on the San Jose vote but said last week in a statement that "recent coverage about Chick-fil-A continues to drive an inaccurate narrative about our brand."