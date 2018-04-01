San Jose's Fairmont Hotel Sold

San Jose's Fairmont Hotel has a new owner. A group, led by former Oakland A's owner Lew Wolff, sold the upscale downtown hotel for just more than $220 million. A San Ramon-based investment group will now take control of the property. Wolff and his partners bought the Fairmont back in 1996 when the hotel was dealing with financial woes. The hotel now has more than 800 rooms and when it first opened was considered a key part of San Jose's plan to revitalize downtown. (Published Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018)

