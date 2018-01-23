San Leandro City Manager Placed on Leave Amid Investigation

San Leandro city leaders on Tuesday night placed City Manager Chris Zapata on paid administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into a claim of inappropriate conduct, according to the mayor's office. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

The City Council voted unanimously to make the move and hired an independent investigator to conduct the probe into the misconduct allegations, Mayor Pauline Cutter said in a statement.

"The City of San Leandro does not tolerate nor condone harassment of any type," Cutter said. "It also believes in due process. The City Manager will remain on leave until the City Council has had the opportunity to review the findings from the independent investigator."

It was not clear who would conduct the day to day city manager duties in Zapata's absence.