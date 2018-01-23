San Leandro City Manager Placed on Leave Amid Misconduct Allegations - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Leandro City Manager Placed on Leave Amid Misconduct Allegations

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 9:18 PM PST on Jan 23, 2018 | Updated at 11:56 PM PST on Jan 23, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Leandro City Manager Placed on Leave Amid Investigation

    San Leandro city leaders on Tuesday night placed City Manager Chris Zapata on paid administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into a claim of inappropriate conduct, according to the mayor's office. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

    San Leandro city leaders on Tuesday night placed City Manager Chris Zapata on paid administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into a claim of inappropriate conduct, according to the mayor's office.

    The City Council voted unanimously to make the move and hired an independent investigator to conduct the probe into the misconduct allegations, Mayor Pauline Cutter said in a statement.

    "The City of San Leandro does not tolerate nor condone harassment of any type," Cutter said. "It also believes in due process. The City Manager will remain on leave until the City Council has had the opportunity to review the findings from the independent investigator."

    It was not clear who would conduct the day to day city manager duties in Zapata's absence.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices