San Leandro High School on Lockdown After Threatening Graffiti Found - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Leandro High School on Lockdown After Threatening Graffiti Found

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Discover Carmel-by-the-Sea—California’s Most Charming Coastal City
    NBC Bay Area
    San Leandro High School

    San Leandro High School is on lockdown Wednesday after threatening graffiti was found on campus, according to police.

    Police said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution so that officials could thoroughly inspect the campus.

    All students and staff are safe, police said.

    The lockdown comes at the same time as students across the nation walk out of class to both remember the 17 people killed during last month's school shooting in Florida and protest gun violence. 

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices