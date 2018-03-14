San Leandro High School is on lockdown Wednesday after threatening graffiti was found on campus, according to police.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution so that officials could thoroughly inspect the campus.

All students and staff are safe, police said.

The lockdown comes at the same time as students across the nation walk out of class to both remember the 17 people killed during last month's school shooting in Florida and protest gun violence.

Further information was not available.