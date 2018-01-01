San Leandro Woman Hit by Celebratory Gunfire

A San Leandro resident was accidentally struck by celebratory gunfire very early New Year's Day, police said. (Published Monday, Jan. 1, 2018)

The woman was wounded by a descending bullet as she stood in the garden area of her apartment complex in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue just after midnight Monday, according to police.

San Leandro police and other emergency personnel treated the woman for a minor injury in her lower extremity, police said. The investigation into the shooting revealed that the bullet was from New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire and not intended to cause injury.

Police said it is "very fortunate" that the victim sustained only a minor injury not requiring hospitalization.

In addition to the call to the injured woman's aid, officers received five other calls for service reporting celebratory gunfire, police said.

Shooting a gun into the air is illegal and could be considered a felony under the California Penal Code, police said.