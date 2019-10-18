No Friday Night Lights at San Marin High School in Novato - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
3 Santa Clara Schools on Lockdown
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

No Friday Night Lights at San Marin High School in Novato

By Pete Suratos

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Not Getting Enough Sleep? What’s Your Excuse?
    NBC Bay Area
    Stadium lights at San Marin High School in Novato. (Oct. 18, 2019)

    A North Bay high school has been forced to reschedule Friday night's homecoming football game amid a legal fight over stadium lights.

    A judge on Wednesday ruled that Novato's San Marin High School can not turn on the lights for football games until a final ruling on the issue is made in November.

    The Coalition to Save San Marin is leading the charge against the lights, claiming in a petition that the number of events taking place at night with the lights on will "alter the character" of northwest Novato.

    Last week, the school turned on the lights for the first time in four years for a football game — a decision the judge said was "premature."

    The judge's ruling has left some people disappointed, but San Marin High School Assistant Principal Mike Casper said students are keeping their spirits high.

    Friday night's homecoming game has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices