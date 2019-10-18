No Friday Night Lights at San Marin High School in Novato

A North Bay high school has been forced to reschedule Friday night's homecoming football game amid a legal fight over stadium lights.

A judge on Wednesday ruled that Novato's San Marin High School can not turn on the lights for football games until a final ruling on the issue is made in November.

The Coalition to Save San Marin is leading the charge against the lights, claiming in a petition that the number of events taking place at night with the lights on will "alter the character" of northwest Novato.

Last week, the school turned on the lights for the first time in four years for a football game — a decision the judge said was "premature."

The judge's ruling has left some people disappointed, but San Marin High School Assistant Principal Mike Casper said students are keeping their spirits high.

Friday night's homecoming game has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday.