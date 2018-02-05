One person suffered major injuries and more suffered minor injuries in a collision involving several vehicles Friday morning on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision involving a U-Haul truck was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the bridge, CHP Officer Todd Smith said.
All except one eastbound lane is open as of 10:30 a.m. and traffic is getting through on the eastbound side.
All of the injured people have been taken to hospitals. All westbound lanes are open, according to the CHP.