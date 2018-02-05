Multi-Vehicle Accident on San Mateo Bridge Causes Major Injury, Traffic Delays - NBC Bay Area
Multi-Vehicle Accident on San Mateo Bridge Causes Major Injury, Traffic Delays

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area

Published at 9:56 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated at 10:43 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    A multi-car accident on the San Mateo Bridge Monday morning blocked lanes, causing traffic during morning rush hour.

    One person suffered major injuries and more suffered minor injuries in a collision involving several vehicles Friday morning on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, California Highway Patrol officials said.

    The collision involving a U-Haul truck was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the bridge, CHP Officer Todd Smith said.

    All except one eastbound lane is open as of 10:30 a.m. and traffic is getting through on the eastbound side.

    All of the injured people have been taken to hospitals. All westbound lanes are open, according to the CHP.



