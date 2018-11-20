The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department is collecting old uniforms and belts from its ranks and sending it over to law enforcement officers living and working in the fire zone.

The uniforms will be driven to Lake County Wednesday where Paradise PD patches will be sewn on before given to officers who lost everything including their work gear.

"As opposed to having uniforms sit at home collecting dust, why not give it to these poor men and women who lost everything and help them out so they can continue to do their job and be identified as member of law enforcement," said Rebecca Rosenblatt from San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office.

Uniforms have already been delivered to the Butte County Sheriff’s Department.