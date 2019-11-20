Residents and San Mateo County leaders will hoist the Transgender Flag Wednesday to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, county officials said.

The event gets underway at 8:15 a.m. in the courtyard of the San Mateo County Hall of Justice at 400 County Center.

Supervisor Dave Pine and members of the LGBTQ Commission and San Mateo County Pride Initiative will be on hand.

The flag raising will be the beginning of a day of other, related events in the county. The Transgender Day of Remembrance was established in 1999 to memorialize the killing of Rita Hester in Allston, Massachusetts.