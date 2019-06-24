San Mateo County Homicides Suspect Lured Victims: Prosecutor

The man accused of murdering two men after luring them to a remote area of San Mateo County made his first court appearance Monday. One of the victim's families was there to face him. Marianne Favro provides of the court appearance and has new information on the investigation.

Investigators also announced they are looking into the possibility the suspect may have recently tried to lure other tow truck drivers to the same area.

Prosecutors said when 32-year-old taxi driver Abdul Malik Nasher went to pick up a passenger near Skyline Boulevard last Monday he was stabbed to death.

Malik Dosouqi, 26, is also accused of luring tow truck driver John Pekipaki to the same area off Skyline Boulevard hours later and stabbing him to death.

Dosouqi was seen in court wearing a cast on his arm. Prosecutors believe one of the victims may have broken Dosouqi's arm while fighting for his life. The suspect did not enter a plea on Monday.

NBC Bay Area also learned San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested Dosouqi in May after a fight with a deputy.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the suspect this past spring was arrested for disturbing the peace because he was stepping into traffic and trying to touch people.

Investigators said it does not appear the suspect knew the victims, and that the two men just responded to what ended up being a deadly call for help.

"We do believe he lured each of these victims to that site to murder them," Wagstaffe said.