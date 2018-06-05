San Mateo, Napa Counties Test Voter's Choice Act

Fewer polling places and fewer complaints. That's the goal as two Bay Area counties experimented with a new way to vote. In San Mateo and Napa, everyong got a mail-in ballot. So, how's it working? Scott Budman reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

San Mateo and Napa counties during the California primary tested a new system aimed at dramatically reducing the number of actual polling places.

Every registered voter in San Mateo and Napa counties received a mail-in ballot. Officials said the goal is to make voting easier and less expensive.

A total of five counties throughout the state tested what they call the Voter's Choice Act -- sending all registered voters a mail-in ballot they could either send in or drop off.

While other counties struggled to find enough volunteers to staff Election Day, San Mateo County said it saw faster voting and less of a need for places and poll workers.

Election officials said because of the mail-in voting they can start counting earlier too. Based on early returns, officials late Tuesday guessed voter turnout will be higher with the new system.