San Mateo Police Seek Man Who Reportedly Threatened to Shoot School

By Diana San Juan

Published 56 minutes ago

    San Mateo Police Department
    The San Mateo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a school on Friday at a Big 5 Sporting Goods. He is described as a 35-year-old man last seen wearing a camo sweatshirt and blue jeans.

    The San Mateo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a school on Friday afternoon.

    Officers received a call from a customer at a Big 5 Sporting Goods on El Camino Real in San Mateo who reported hearing a man comment to an employee that he wanted to purchase a firearm.

    The suspect then told the employee he was going to shoot up a school and asked what kind of attire would be good for it, police say.

    Upon arrival, officers failed to locate the man despite "extensive and methodical search."

    Though witnesses say they did not find the man’s statements to be credible, officials continue trying to locate the suspect.

    He is described as a 35-year-old man and was last seen wearing a camo sweatshirt and blue jeans.

    SMPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident or identity of the suspect contact them.

