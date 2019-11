Police in San Mateo swam to a partially-submerged Mercedes to rescue the driver after flash-flooding left both the car and driver stranded. Ian Cull reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019)

Police in San Mateo swam to a partially-submerged Mercedes to rescue the driver after the vehicle became stranded in floodwaters at an underpass during sudden flooding in intense rain.

Within hours the flooding at 42nd Avenue and Pacific Boulevard was over and the intersection re-opened. Nobody was hurt, and the car was towed.

Police remind drivers to turn around if water is on the road because it’s not possible to know how deep it is.