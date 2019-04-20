San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a group of juveniles for running a stop sign Saturday and discovered marijuana products in their vehicle.

The deputies said they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from their car and when questioned, the juveniles said they planned on driving home after smoking.

Officials warned residents of drivers under the influence earlier in the day as Saturday marks 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday.

"It’s almost 4:20 on 4/20 & we are well aware of what that means for some of you, so please pass ... on driving under the influence of anything ever," the department tweeted Saturday. "Please drive sober. ALWAYS."