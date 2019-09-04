San Mateo to Break Ground on Wastewater Treatment Plant

The city of San Mateo on Wednesday will break ground on a new wastewater treatment plant that has been years in the making.

The underground tank will be part of a $1 billion dollar modernization of San Mateo's clean water program. The 5 million gallon sewage storm basin would only be in use during storms, otherwise it would remain dry. Daly City has a similar system.

Opponents of the project have said that a wastewater treatment plant would ruin their quality of life.

But as recently as 2016, raw sewage bubbled out of manholes, into streets and into the bay. The state ordered San Mateo to eliminate such overflows.

Wednesday's groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m.