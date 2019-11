Fire crews responded to a house fire in San Ramon early Friday morning where a RV was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews in San Ramon responded to a house fire Friday that fully engulfed a RV and damaged an attic and other portions of a neighboring home, officials said.

Crews responded to the call at about 1:27 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pioneer Court. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.