'He Will Be Greatly Missed': San Ramon Police Bid Farewell to K-9 Battling Cancer

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    San Ramon Police Department
    Police K-9 Hector and Officer Allen Molien

    In an emotional farewell, the San Ramon Police Department on Sunday said goodbye to a police K-9 who was battling cancer.

    Officers paid tribute to 7-year-old Hector and his handler, Officer Allen Molien, with a procession across city streets. They then stood at attention and saluted the German shepherd as he walked into an animal hospital where he was later put down.

    "With heavy hearts we said goodbye to our beloved K9 Hector this morning," Captain Denton Carlson wrote on Facebook. "He will be greatly missed."

    Hector previously underwent chemotherapy and had to have surgery to stop massive bleeding, according to the department.

    His health continued to decline, and he was said to be in a lot of pain recently, the department said.

