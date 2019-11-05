A youth soccer coach in San Ramon was arrested last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted one of his former players, police said Tuesday.

Luke Enna, a longtime coach with the San Ramon FC Soccer Club, was arrested Oct. 30 on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman who had been house sitting for him and used to play soccer for him, police said.

The victim first reported the alleged sexual assault to police on Oct. 27 after spending two days house sitting for Enna, police said. She told police the attack happened at about 5:30 a.m. that day.

Thta was when Enna returned to his home and assaulted the teen, committing multiple sexual acts without the victim’s consent, police said.

After further investigation, detectives arrested Enna on Oct. 30, and he was booked into Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.

Enna also is a former assistant women’s soccer coach for Dougherty Valley High School, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident or other suspicious activity involving Enna should contact the San Ramon Police Department at 925-973-2779.