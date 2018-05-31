Santa Clara Co. Health Officials Send Rabid Bat Warning

Santa Clara Health Officials warn parents about a reported rabid bat found at Frank Bramhall Park in San Jose Monday.

A warning sign was posted by the county’s Department of Public Health at the park on Willow Street letting visitors know to keep a close eye after Animal Care and Services picked up the bat near the baseball field.

“We have a lot of little kids around here as well and the little kids are very curious so definitely if we see, dead animals or whatever, we kind of try to keep them away,” said parent Dominic Lam from San Jose.

According to the health department, it is the second positive test for rabies in a bat in the county so far this year.

Officials warn parents to tell their children to stay away from any bat and most importantly, not to touch them.



