Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Race Appears to Be Headed to Runoff Election - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Complete Election Coverage
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Race Appears to Be Headed to Runoff Election

By Bay City News

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Santa Clara County Sheriff's Race May Head to Run-Off

    It appeared Tuesday night as if the race for Santa Clara County sheriff will go to a run-off in November between incumbent Laurie Smith and her second in command. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018)

    Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith appears headed to a runoff election in November after not receiving a majority of the vote to secure her sixth term in office.

    Smith had 45 percent of the vote with 61 percent of precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning. Her opponent and former Undersheriff John Hirokawa had 30 percent of the vote.

    Smith's tenure has been marred by multiple controversies, including the death of inmate Michael Tyree in August 2016. Three jail guards were convicted of murder in Tyree's death.

    In April, inmates at Santa Clara County jails went on a hunger strike that lasted nearly two weeks after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were "mistakenly admitted" into the county's Main Jail in San Jose.

    All four candidates running against Smith -- Hirokawa, Joe La Jeunesse, Martin Monica and Jose Salcido -- have mentioned jail reform in their platforms.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices