Santa Clara County workers just got what may be the best perk in the Bay Area.

Free valet parking has just been offered to all county employees for the next four years, a project that costs taxpayers $4.5 million.

The service was launched a week after Thanksgiving and was also offered to the general public visiting county offices due to ongoing construction that makes traffic pile up.

"We’ve exhausted all the other short-term solutions," Deputy County Executive Sylvia Gallegos told the Mercury News.

Valet service is reportedly cheaper than building new parking structures or running a shuttle service.

In Santa Clara County, valets will bring the cars to the county-owned parking garage across the street from the county jail and also use the big surface lot at Hedding and San Pedro streets where employees currently park, the Mercury News reported.