South Bay education officials are trying to attract new teachers to the high-cost region by appealing to folks who already live and work in Silicon Valley.

This weekend, the Santa Clara County Office of Education is hosting a fair aimed at people who already have or are working toward their bachelor's degree as well as business professionals interested in taking the lead in the classroom.

The "Step into Teaching: Opportunities in Silicon Valley Public Schools Event" will connect those potential teaching candidates with resources they need to get into the classroom. Those potential teachers will be able to learn about the credentialing process, compensation, benefits and retirement.

Hundreds of people have turned out for previous versions of the fair, according to the Santa Clara County Office of Education, and about 50 professionals have stuck around to teach full-time.

Local school districts have been struggling with a teacher shortage. California issued roughly 77,000 teacher credentials in 2000 but only about 15,000 in 2015. The projected need in 2015 was 22,000 teachers.

The South Bay teaching fair is slated for Saturday. Those interested in attending must pre-register.