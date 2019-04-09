Santa Clara County Supes to Take Up Sanctuary Policy Issue

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take up the controversial issue over whether to hand over undocumented immigrants accused of crimes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Sharon Katsuda reports.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take up the controversial issue over whether to hand over undocumented criminals to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The move comes after a recent case in San Jose where Bambi Larson was allegedly murdered by Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal past. ICE said cities and counties ignored its requests to detain him for deportation after having prior arrests.

After Larson's death, the Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association wrote a joint letter to the county board of supervisors, asking the board to modify the sanctuary county status.

The board is slated to take up the issue at 11 a.m.

Supervisor Wants Change to Sanctuary County Policy