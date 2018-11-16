Several schools in the Bay Area stayed open for students on Friday to escape the unhealthy air quality — despite concerns over smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Local leaders in Santa Clara County said schools are the safest place for kids and some campuses stayed open while some parents said they are not taking any chances.

There were several absences at schools in Alum Rock on Friday, with parents preferring to take care of their children at home.

The county superintendent said its fine for parents who can afford to take a day off of work and stay home, but county leaders know many families don’t have the luxury of child care.

"Access to shelter, access to indoor air quality, access to meals, many parents depend on school breakfast and school lunch as part of their nutritional planning," said Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County superintendent of schools.

Students in Alum Rock were kept indoors during lunch and recess, but some children played on the playground before the start of school.

The county says Friday’s absences will be excused if parents followed the customary protocols by calling in to their schools in the morning. Friday was about keeping children sheltered and fed.

There are also concerns for the homeless. The county says libraries and community centers are also options for families to stay safe from the unhealthy air quality.