South Bay K9s Sniff Out Drugs, Phones Out of Jail Cells

Two dogs are part of the newest tactic in the fight to keep drugs and cell phones out of Santa Clara County jail cells.

The dogs, Ollie and Finn, will be tasked with trying to solve one of the biggest issues every jail has.

The Sheriff's Office said not only will the dogs keep the jails safer, but the streets as well. That is because the so-called shot-callers who are guiding street crime from their cells will lose the cell phones they need to give orders to foot soldiers on the outside.

Both Ollie and Finn came in from Ireland and different grants paid for their training.

