Santa Clara County Warming Centers Staying Open Through Tuesday - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Santa Clara County Warming Centers Staying Open Through Tuesday

By Bay City News

Published 57 minutes ago

    Santa Clara County's Office of Supportive Housing is extending cold weather shelter services into early next week due to a bleak forecast for the next few days, according to county officials.

    The county, which started shelter service last Friday and initially planned to keep it open through Wednesday morning, will now have it open until next Tuesday, county officials said.

    The initial plan was to increase the amount of available beds and expand shelter hours in response to forecast cold overnight temperatures early this week that have continued late in the week.

    Up to 150 additional beds will be available. For a list of shelter locations and warming centers with expanded times and services, see below:

