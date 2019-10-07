Santa Clara County Workers Continue With 'Rolling Strike'

Residents in need of social services are walking away empty handed as Santa Clara County workers continue with the “Rolling Strike”. Robert Handa reports.

Several Bay Area residents in need of social services walked away empty-handed Monday as Santa Clara County workers continued with the "rolling strike."

The strike continues for a second week and drew hundreds of workers with Services Employees International Union bearing picket signs at the social services building near Senter Road in San Jose.

Both the union and county are in the midst of an ongoing wage dispute and acknowledge there is no resolution in sight, leaving those in need of services in limbo.

"I'm a caregiver for my dad," said Renee Cardoza from San Jose. "We’ve been waiting 30 days already so to delay him a little bit more is going to be a struggle."

Cardoza came to the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency to apply for food stamps, but got turned away.

An outside case worker for a family seeking asylum in the United States says they have enough red tape to worry about.

The strike is also tough on those participating in the demonstration.

"As we are having to stand out here to get a fair contract," case worker Griselda Galindo said. "A contract that is able to give us solutions our work is piling up."

The county's chief operating officer says the county emphasizes immediate needs are being handled during the strike.

The strike means many delays are temporary, but it is still unclear how long residents will endure delays since both sides are still uncertain on wages and no additional conversations are scheduled.

As of late Monday, there were no additional talks scheduled for negotiations to continue.