Santa Clara Cracking Down on Sideshows and Street Racing

A problem with sideshows and street racing in Santa Clara has led the city to consider a crackdown similar to one they did 15 years ago.

"I’ve woken up myself at 2 in the morning and I don’t live anywhere near the activity but I can hear it in the distance," said Councilmember Kathy Watanabe.

The racers are targeting long stretches of straight roads in industrial areas near Levi’s Stadium and the city wants to shut them down before they pick up any more stream.

"There is a lot of noise, some people haven’t been able to get to their homes," said Watanabe. "The street is just blocked off with cars and people."

The councilmember said she not only has heard the sideshows and illegal street racing, but she’s also getting an earful from her constituents who are fed up. Now, she’s asking the city council to consider resurrecting a plan from 2004 that would block off certain streets and reroute traffic.

"If need be, looking into shutting down the streets," she said.

In the meantime, police will step up their monitoring of the racers favorite spots, even though catching hem is hit or miss.

"By the time the officers get up there they’ve already dispersed or gone ... but what we’re going to do is increase patrol presence in the north side to try to saturate that area to deter people from racing up there," said Santa Clara Police Chief Michael Sellers.