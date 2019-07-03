Santa Clara Police Call Car Break-Ins an Epidemic: Report

The Santa Clara Police Department has seen the number of vehicle break-ins increase so much this year, that they’re calling it an epidemic, according to a report from the Silicon Valley Voice.

The report states that burglars now use apps that search for people’s Bluetooth signal, which indicates whether a laptop is stored in the cab of a car or the trunk.

Police say they drive like maniacs during their escape because they know officers aren’t going to pursue them if that puts the public at risk.

The Voice also reports that the state is providing $3.75 million to the cities of Santa Clara, San Jose, Milpitas, Fremont and Newark to help fight this crime.

Santa Clara plans to use that number to install surveillance cameras and signs warning car owners to beware.