2 Arrested Following Pursuit, Search in Santa Clara: Police

Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that ended with a crash and search in Santa Clara, police said.

The incident started Friday afternoon when police said the suspects led them in a chase near the San Jose and Santa Clara border. The pursuit ended with the getaway car crashing near Levi's Stadium.

The suspects were last seen running into the Rivermark Plaza area, prompting police to set up a perimeter. Police eventually were able to get the suspects in custody and cleared the scene.