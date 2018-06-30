Santa Clara Police and San Jose Police Involved in Collision

A Santa Clara Police Department vehicle and a San Jose Police Department vehicle were involved in a collision while they were both on unrelated pursuits in San Jose Saturday afternoon. (June 30, 2018)

A Santa Clara Police Department vehicle and a San Jose Police Department vehicle were involved in a collision while they were both on unrelated pursuits in San Jose early Saturday morning.

At about 1:50 a.m., a San Jose police officer, who was responding with lights and siren to a call about a fight, informed the department that he was involved in a traffic collision with a Santa Clara police officer on West Montague Expressway and North First Street in San Jose.

The Santa Clara police officer was in pursuit of a stolen black Honda Civic in the area of West Montague Expressway and Lick Mill Avenue in Santa Clara.

The stolen vehicle was not involved in the collision and fled the scene. The suspect has not been identified and the stolen vehicle has not been located, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



