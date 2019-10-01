Body Found After Man Taken From Santa Cruz Co. Home: Sheriff - NBC Bay Area
Body Found After Man Taken From Santa Cruz Co. Home: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 5 hours ago

    Courtesy of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
    Tushar Atre

    A body has been found after a 50-year-old man was taken from his Santa Cruz County home early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

    It is not yet clear if the body is that of 50-year-old Tushar Atre, who was apparently kidnapped from his home in Pleasure Point, located near Santa Cruz, around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

    Atre was last spotted leaving the area in a white 2008 BMW SUV, the sheriff's office said. Around 10 a.m., deputies found the white BMW and a body along the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road near the summit of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Ainsworth at 831-454-7635.

